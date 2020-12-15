Overview of Dr. Nicholas Sablan, MD

Dr. Nicholas Sablan, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Hampton, VA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from A Einstein Col Med Yeshiva Univ and is affiliated with Sentara Careplex Hospital and Sentara Williamsburg Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Sablan works at Tidewater Orthopaedics in Hampton, VA with other offices in Williamsburg, VA. They frequently treat conditions like Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear), Osteoarthritis of Shoulder and Hip Sprain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.