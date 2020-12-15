Dr. Nicholas Sablan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sablan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Nicholas Sablan, MD
Overview of Dr. Nicholas Sablan, MD
Dr. Nicholas Sablan, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Hampton, VA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from A Einstein Col Med Yeshiva Univ and is affiliated with Sentara Careplex Hospital and Sentara Williamsburg Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Sablan's Office Locations
Tidewater Orthopaedics901 Enterprise Pkwy Ste 900, Hampton, VA 23666 Directions (757) 827-2480Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
CarePlex Orthopaedic Ambulatory Surgery Center (COASC)3000 Coliseum Dr, Hampton, VA 23666 Directions (757) 736-4100
Tidewater Orthopaedic Associates Inc.4037 IRONBOUND RD, Williamsburg, VA 23188 Directions (757) 827-2480Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Sentara Careplex Hospital
- Sentara Williamsburg Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Optima Health
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Enjoyed working with Dr. Sablan, he is knowledgeable and has a wonderful manner about him. Would definitely recommend others to him.
About Dr. Nicholas Sablan, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 18 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1215116207
Education & Certifications
- Kerlan Jobe Orthopedic Clinic
- A Einstein Col Med Yeshiva Univ
- Notre Dame
- Orthopedic Surgery
