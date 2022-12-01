Overview of Dr. Nicholas Sakellarios, DO

Dr. Nicholas Sakellarios, DO is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Northport, NY. They graduated from New York College of Osteopathic Medicine / New York Institute of Technology and is affiliated with Sarasota Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Sakellarios works at Northport Comprehensive Care in Northport, NY with other offices in Sarasota, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.