Dr. Nicholas Salerno, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Salerno is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Nicholas Salerno, MD
Overview
Dr. Nicholas Salerno, MD is an Emergency Medicine Specialist in Covington, LA. They specialize in Emergency Medicine, has 6 years of experience. They graduated from Ut Health, San Antonio and is affiliated with Saint Tammany Parish Hospital.
Dr. Salerno works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Stepg1202 S Tyler St, Covington, LA 70433 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint Tammany Parish Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Salerno?
About Dr. Nicholas Salerno, MD
- Emergency Medicine
- 6 years of experience
- English
- 1528599107
Education & Certifications
- LSU Spirit of Charity Emergency Medicine Residency Program in New Orleans
- Ut Health, San Antonio
Frequently Asked Questions
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Salerno using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Salerno has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Salerno works at
Dr. Salerno has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Salerno.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Salerno, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Salerno appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.