Overview of Dr. Nicholas Scarpa, MD

Dr. Nicholas Scarpa, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Jersey City, NJ. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from UMDNJ-New Jersey Medical School and is affiliated with Bayonne Medical Center.



Dr. Scarpa works at Arthritis Center of New Jersey in Jersey City, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Arthritis, Osteoarthritis and Malaise and Fatigue along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.