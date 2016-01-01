Dr. Nicholas Schlageter, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Schlageter is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Nicholas Schlageter, MD
Overview of Dr. Nicholas Schlageter, MD
Dr. Nicholas Schlageter, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Saint Charles, IL. They specialize in Neurology, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Northwestern Medicine Delnor Hospital.
Dr. Schlageter's Office Locations
Tricity Neurology Sc2210 Dean St Ste D, Saint Charles, IL 60175 Directions (630) 587-2068
Hospital Affiliations
- Northwestern Medicine Delnor Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Nicholas Schlageter, MD
- Neurology
- 44 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
- Neurology
