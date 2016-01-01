Overview of Dr. Nicholas Schlageter, MD

Dr. Nicholas Schlageter, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Saint Charles, IL. They specialize in Neurology, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Northwestern Medicine Delnor Hospital.



Dr. Schlageter works at Tri-City Neurology in Saint Charles, IL. They frequently treat conditions like All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Migraine and Difficulty With Walking along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.