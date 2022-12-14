See All Obstetricians & Gynecologists in Winston Salem, NC
Dr. Nicholas Schoenbachler, MD

Obstetrics & Gynecology
5.0 (28)
Accepting new patients
8 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Nicholas Schoenbachler, MD

Dr. Nicholas Schoenbachler, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Winston Salem, NC. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 8 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MISSISSIPPI / MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with Novant Health Forsyth Medical Center, Novant Health Kernersville Medical Center, Novant Health Medical Park Hospital and Novant Health Rowan Medical Center.

Dr. Schoenbachler works at Lyndhurst Gynecological Associates in Winston Salem, NC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Schoenbachler's Office Locations

    Lyndhurst Gynecological Associates
    111 Hanestown Ct Ste 151, Winston Salem, NC 27103

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Gynecologic Cancer Screening
Chlamydia Infection Screening
Menopause Evaluation and Treatment
Gynecologic Cancer Screening
Chlamydia Infection Screening
Menopause Evaluation and Treatment

    Insurance Accepted

    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 28 ratings
    Patient Ratings (28)
    5 Star
    (28)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Nicholas Schoenbachler, MD

    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF MISSISSIPPI / MEDICAL CENTER
    Medical Education

    Hospital Affiliations

    • Novant Health Forsyth Medical Center
    • Novant Health Kernersville Medical Center
    • Novant Health Medical Park Hospital
    • Novant Health Rowan Medical Center

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Nicholas Schoenbachler, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Schoenbachler is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Schoenbachler has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Schoenbachler has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Schoenbachler works at Lyndhurst Gynecological Associates in Winston Salem, NC. View the full address on Dr. Schoenbachler’s profile.

    28 patients have reviewed Dr. Schoenbachler. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Schoenbachler.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Schoenbachler, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Schoenbachler appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

