Dr. Nicholas Schor, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Schor is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Nicholas Schor, MD
Overview of Dr. Nicholas Schor, MD
Dr. Nicholas Schor, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Olney, MD. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from HOWARD UNIV COLL OF MED and is affiliated with Suburban Hospital.
Dr. Schor works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Schor's Office Locations
-
1
Olney Psychiatry5004 CONTINENTAL DR, Olney, MD 20832 Directions (301) 774-7060
Hospital Affiliations
- Suburban Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- We do not accept health insurance
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Schor?
Dr Schor was recommended by the well-established assisted living facility we moved my mother into. With various health issues as well as dementia, Dr Schor--highly recommended by the facility, as they had worked with him successfully before with numerous other clients--was called in to help address her confusion, anger and aggressive responses to staff. An independent woman, she resisted help, even though she required assistance. Dr Schor was amazing--he listened, was patient and his responses were specific to complex individual needs and existing medications. He worked with family requests, and most appreciated by all family members, would update us after each visit, thoughtfully, clearly and reassuringly, taking us down these new and emotionally challenging pathways with intelligence and compassion. We are all deeply grateful.
About Dr. Nicholas Schor, MD
- Psychiatry
- 23 years of experience
- English
- 1265444574
Education & Certifications
- Johns Hopkins Hospital
- Miami Children's Hospital
- HOWARD UNIV COLL OF MED
- University of Miami
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Schor has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Schor has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Schor works at
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Schor. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Schor.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Schor, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Schor appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.