Dr. Nicholas Schor, MD

Psychiatry
3.9 (7)
Map Pin Small Olney, MD
Accepting new patients
23 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Nicholas Schor, MD

Dr. Nicholas Schor, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Olney, MD. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from HOWARD UNIV COLL OF MED and is affiliated with Suburban Hospital.

Dr. Schor works at Olney Psychiatry in Olney, MD. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Schor's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Olney Psychiatry
    Olney Psychiatry
    5004 CONTINENTAL DR, Olney, MD 20832 (301) 774-7060

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Suburban Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT)
Alzheimer's Disease
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT)
Alzheimer's Disease

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery Chevron Icon
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) Chevron Icon
Alzheimer's Disease Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Delusional Disorder Chevron Icon
Dementia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dementia
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Major Depressive Disorder Chevron Icon
Parkinson's Disease Chevron Icon
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness Chevron Icon
Somatoform Disorders Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    3.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 7 ratings
    Patient Ratings (7)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Jul 25, 2020
    Dr Schor was recommended by the well-established assisted living facility we moved my mother into. With various health issues as well as dementia, Dr Schor--highly recommended by the facility, as they had worked with him successfully before with numerous other clients--was called in to help address her confusion, anger and aggressive responses to staff. An independent woman, she resisted help, even though she required assistance. Dr Schor was amazing--he listened, was patient and his responses were specific to complex individual needs and existing medications. He worked with family requests, and most appreciated by all family members, would update us after each visit, thoughtfully, clearly and reassuringly, taking us down these new and emotionally challenging pathways with intelligence and compassion. We are all deeply grateful.
    Grateful — Jul 25, 2020
    About Dr. Nicholas Schor, MD

    Specialties
    • Psychiatry
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 23 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1265444574
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Johns Hopkins Hospital
    Internship
    • Miami Children's Hospital
    Medical Education
    • HOWARD UNIV COLL OF MED
    Undergraduate School
    • University of Miami
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Nicholas Schor, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Schor is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Schor has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Schor has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    7 patients have reviewed Dr. Schor. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Schor.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Schor, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Schor appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

