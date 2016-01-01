Dr. Nicholas Schroeder, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Schroeder is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Nicholas Schroeder, MD
Dr. Nicholas Schroeder, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Bloomfield Hills, MI. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from CASE WESTERN RESERVE UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Mclaren Oakland.
Orthopaedic Specialists of Oakland County44038 Woodward Ave Ste 200, Bloomfield Hills, MI 48302 Directions (248) 335-2977
Orthopaedic Specialists of Oakland County7650 Dixie Hwy Ste 100, Clarkston, MI 48346 Directions (248) 335-2977
Hospital Affiliations
- Mclaren Oakland
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ameritas
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- First Health
- HAP Insurance
- MultiPlan
- Principal Financial Group
- Priority Health
- UnitedHealthCare
About Dr. Nicholas Schroeder, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 12 years of experience
- English
- 1952698870
Education & Certifications
- University Of Colorado Orthopaedic Spine Center
- University of Michigan - Dept of Orthopaedic Surgery
- CASE WESTERN RESERVE UNIV SCH OF MED
- Michigan State University
- Orthopedic Surgery
