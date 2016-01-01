Dr. Scotto accepts Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Nicholas Scotto, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Nicholas Scotto, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Columbia, MD. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from Ross University and is affiliated with Howard County General Hospital.
Dr. Scotto works at
Locations
Columbia Addictions Center5570 Sterrett Pl Ste 205, Columbia, MD 21044 Directions (410) 730-1333
Blake Psychotherapy & Associates, LLC10632 Little Patuxent Pkwy Ste 100, Columbia, MD 21044 Directions (410) 206-8573
Hospital Affiliations
- Howard County General Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Medicaid
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Nicholas Scotto, MD
- Psychiatry
- 35 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Ross University
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Scotto has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Scotto has seen patients for Opioid Dependence, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Scotto on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Scotto. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Scotto.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Scotto, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Scotto appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.