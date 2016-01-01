Dr. Nicholas Shaheen III, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Shaheen III is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Nicholas Shaheen III, MD
Overview of Dr. Nicholas Shaheen III, MD
Dr. Nicholas Shaheen III, MD is a Diagnostic Radiology Specialist in Columbus, OH.
They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Shaheen III's Office Locations
- 1 395 W 12th Ave Fl 4, Columbus, OH 43210 Directions (614) 293-8315
Hospital Affiliations
- MUSC Health University Medical Center
View All Accepted Carriers
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Shaheen III?
About Dr. Nicholas Shaheen III, MD
- Diagnostic Radiology
- English
- 1972896231
Education & Certifications
- Diagnostic Radiology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Shaheen III accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Shaheen III has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Shaheen III has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shaheen III.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Shaheen III, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Shaheen III appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.