Dr. Nicholas Shea, MD

Psychiatry
4.5 (16)
Map Pin Small Chicago, IL
Accepting new patients
18 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Nicholas Shea, MD

Dr. Nicholas Shea, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Chicago, IL. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from IN UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Northwestern Medicine Central DuPage Hospital.

Dr. Shea works at Nicholas Shea PC in Chicago, IL with other offices in Winfield, IL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Shea's Office Locations

    Nicholas Shea PC
    2045 W Grand Ave Ste B, Chicago, IL 60612 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (312) 268-4070
    27w350 High Lake Rd, Winfield, IL 60190 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (630) 933-4625
    Nicholas Shea PC
    180 N Michigan Ave Ste 350, Chicago, IL 60601 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (312) 268-4070

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Northwestern Medicine Central DuPage Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery Chevron Icon
Attention Deficit Disorder (ADD) Chevron Icon
Depression Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Generalized Anxiety Disorder Chevron Icon
Major Depressive Disorder Chevron Icon
Medication Management Chevron Icon
Panic Disorder Chevron Icon
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness Chevron Icon
Seasonal Affective Disorder Chevron Icon
Social Anxiety Disorder Chevron Icon
Social Phobia Chevron Icon
Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation (TMS) Chevron Icon
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • First Health

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 16 ratings
    Patient Ratings (16)
    5 Star
    (13)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Nicholas Shea, MD

    • Psychiatry
    • 18 years of experience
    • English
    • 1942457882
    Education & Certifications

    • Northwestern Memorial Hosp
    • Northwestern U/McGaw Mc
    • IN UNIV SCH OF MED
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Nicholas Shea, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Shea is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Shea has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Shea accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Dr. Shea has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    16 patients have reviewed Dr. Shea. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shea.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Shea, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Shea appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

