Overview of Dr. Nicholas Shea, MD

Dr. Nicholas Shea, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Chicago, IL. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from IN UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Northwestern Medicine Central DuPage Hospital.



Dr. Shea works at Nicholas Shea PC in Chicago, IL with other offices in Winfield, IL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.