Dr. Nicholas Sieveking, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
3.9 (21)
Map Pin Small Nashville, TN
Accepting new patients
28 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Nicholas Sieveking, MD

Dr. Nicholas Sieveking, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Nashville, TN. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Tennessee Health Science Center|University Of Tennessee Health Science Center College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Tristar Centennial Medical Center.

Dr. Sieveking works at Sieveking Plastic Surgery in Nashville, TN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Cigna and Cigna-HealthSpring as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Sieveking's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Sieveking Plastic Surgery
    204 23rd Ave N, Nashville, TN 37203 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (615) 703-2124

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Tristar Centennial Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Abdominoplasty
Adjacent Tissue Transfer
Blepharoplasty
Abdominoplasty
Adjacent Tissue Transfer
Blepharoplasty

Abdominoplasty Chevron Icon
Adjacent Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Blepharoplasty Chevron Icon
Breast Hypoplasia Chevron Icon
Breast Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Brow Lift Chevron Icon
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Eyelid Surgery Chevron Icon
Facelift Chevron Icon
Liposuction Chevron Icon
Skin and Tissue Reduction Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Wound Repair Chevron Icon
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Cigna-HealthSpring
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 21 ratings
    Patient Ratings (21)
    5 Star
    (15)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Oct 24, 2018
    Dr. Sieveking and his staff are wonderful! I wouldn't go anywhere else.
    Whitney in Brentwood, TN — Oct 24, 2018
    Years of Experience
    • 28 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1548250434
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • STANFORD UNIVERSITY
    Internship
    • STANFORD UNIVERSITY
    Medical Education
    • University Of Tennessee Health Science Center|University Of Tennessee Health Science Center College Of Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Nicholas Sieveking, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sieveking is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Sieveking has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Sieveking has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Sieveking works at Sieveking Plastic Surgery in Nashville, TN. View the full address on Dr. Sieveking’s profile.

    21 patients have reviewed Dr. Sieveking. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sieveking.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sieveking, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sieveking appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

