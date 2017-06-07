Dr. Nicholas Skipitaris, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Skipitaris is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Nicholas Skipitaris, MD
Dr. Nicholas Skipitaris, MD is a Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiologist in Manhasset, NY. They completed their fellowship with NYU Langone Medical Center
Northwell Health Physician Partners Cardiology at Manhasset300 Community Dr, Manhasset, NY 11030 Directions (516) 562-4100Monday8:00am - 4:00pmTuesday8:00am - 4:00pmWednesday8:00am - 4:00pmThursday8:00am - 4:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pm
Northwell Health Physician Partners Cardiology at Lenox Hill, 2 Lachman100 E 77th St, New York, NY 10075 Directions (212) 434-6500
Northwell Health Physician Partners Cardiology at Yorktown Heights2649 Strang Blvd, Yorktown Heights, NY 10598 Directions (914) 721-8900
Northwell Health Physician Partners Medicine Specialties at Astoria3016 30th Dr Ste 1A, Astoria, NY 11102 Directions (347) 527-2805
- Lenox Hill Hospital
- Northern Westchester Hospital
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- EmblemHealth
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- MVP Health Care
- UnitedHealthCare
Amazing.... calm, clear in explaining issues and alternatives.. trust him completely. Although now being treated at his office he has been brought in multiple times after my heart kinda went crazy after multiple general anesthesia surgerys.
- Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology
- English
- NYU Langone Medical Center
- Nyu Hospitals Center, Cardiac Electrophysiology Nyu Hospitals Center, Cardiovascular Diseases Bellevue Hosp Ctr, Internal Medicine
Dr. Skipitaris has seen patients for Cardioversion, Elective, Heart Disease and Atrial Fibrillation, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Skipitaris on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
