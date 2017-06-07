Overview

Dr. Nicholas Skipitaris, MD is a Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiologist in Manhasset, NY. They completed their fellowship with NYU Langone Medical Center



Dr. Skipitaris works at Northwell Health Physician Partners Cardiology at Manhasset in Manhasset, NY with other offices in New York, NY, Yorktown Heights, NY and Astoria, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Cardioversion, Elective, Heart Disease and Atrial Fibrillation along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.