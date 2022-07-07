Overview of Dr. Nicholas Slimack, MD

Dr. Nicholas Slimack, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Santa Maria, CA. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from LOYOLA UNIV OF CHICAGO STRITCH SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Marian Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Slimack works at Santa Maria Specialty Health Center in Santa Maria, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Spinal Stenosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.