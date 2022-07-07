Dr. Nicholas Slimack, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Slimack is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Nicholas Slimack, MD
Overview of Dr. Nicholas Slimack, MD
Dr. Nicholas Slimack, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Santa Maria, CA. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from LOYOLA UNIV OF CHICAGO STRITCH SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Marian Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Slimack's Office Locations
Santa Maria Specialty Health Center300 S Stratford Ave, Santa Maria, CA 93454 DirectionsMonday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Health Net
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Special Needs Plan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
My mother needed a disc procedure at Marion and Dr. Slimack was attentive, thorough and patient as he explained the procedure and answered all my family's questions.
About Dr. Nicholas Slimack, MD
- Neurosurgery
- 18 years of experience
- English
- Male
- 1265743884
Education & Certifications
- Cedar-Sinai
- Northwestern
- Northwestern Center Feinberg School of Medicine|Northwestern University
- LOYOLA UNIV OF CHICAGO STRITCH SCH OF MED
- Neurosurgery
Hospital Affiliations
- Marian Regional Medical Center
