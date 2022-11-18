Dr. Nicholas Smerlis, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Smerlis is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Nicholas Smerlis, MD
Overview of Dr. Nicholas Smerlis, MD
Dr. Nicholas Smerlis, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Williamsburg, VA. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Maryland School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Bon Secours Mary Immaculate Hospital, Bon Secours Maryview Medical Center and Sentara Williamsburg Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Smerlis' Office Locations
1
TPMG Orthopedics5424 Discovery Park Blvd Bldg B Ste 105, Williamsburg, VA 23188 Directions
2
TPMG Orthopedics860 Omni Blvd, Newport News, VA 23606 Directions (757) 327-0657Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pm
3
Tidewater Orthopaedics901 Enterprise Pkwy Ste 900, Hampton, VA 23666 Directions (757) 827-2480Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
4
Tidewater Orthopaedics4037 IRONBOUND RD, Williamsburg, VA 23188 Directions (757) 206-1004Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Bon Secours Mary Immaculate Hospital
- Bon Secours Maryview Medical Center
- Sentara Williamsburg Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Optima Health
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Excellent Doctor, Surgeon! He did both of my hands ... Carpal Tunnel Surgery. Can't say enough about him, his bedside manners, and wonderful work ethics. Need hand surgery, See Him.
About Dr. Nicholas Smerlis, MD
- Orthopedic Hand Surgery
- 22 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Wake Forest University
- University of Rochester
- University Of Maryland School Of Medicine
- Johns Hopkins University
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Smerlis, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Smerlis appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.