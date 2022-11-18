Overview of Dr. Nicholas Smerlis, MD

Dr. Nicholas Smerlis, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Williamsburg, VA. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Maryland School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Bon Secours Mary Immaculate Hospital, Bon Secours Maryview Medical Center and Sentara Williamsburg Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Smerlis works at TPMG Orthopedics in Williamsburg, VA with other offices in Newport News, VA and Hampton, VA. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist, Osteoarthritis of Hands and Trigger Finger along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.