Dr. Nicholas Smith, DPM
Dr. Nicholas Smith, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Columbus, GA. They graduated from FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / SCHOLL COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Piedmont Columbus Regional Midtown and St. Francis - Emory Healthcare.
Columbus Foot & Ankle PC1013 Centre Brook Ct Ste B, Columbus, GA 31904 Directions (706) 653-5501
Hospital Affiliations
- Piedmont Columbus Regional Midtown
- St. Francis - Emory Healthcare
Awesome Doctor! Was very frustrated with service initially because of dealing with plantar fasciitis for nearly a year and a half and Dr Smith making me go thru all the therapy options avail before performing surgery. Even though I hated it, he did the right thing and I'm thankful for that. Surgery went well and now I'm back to running like I did before the pain in my heel began.
Education & Certifications
- Loyola University Medical Center
- FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / SCHOLL COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
Dr. Smith accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Smith has seen patients for Achilles Tendinitis, Bunion and Ankle Sprains and Strains, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Smith on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
