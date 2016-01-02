Overview of Dr. Nicholas Smith, DPM

Dr. Nicholas Smith, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Columbus, GA. They graduated from FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / SCHOLL COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Piedmont Columbus Regional Midtown and St. Francis - Emory Healthcare.



Dr. Smith works at Columbus Foot & Ankle PC in Columbus, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Achilles Tendinitis, Bunion and Ankle Sprains and Strains along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.