Dr. Nicholas Sorrel, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Nicholas Sorrel, MD
Dr. Nicholas Sorrel, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Thibodaux, LA. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from Louisiana State University / School of Medicine In New Orleans and is affiliated with Iberia Medical Center and Our Lady Of Lourdes Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Sorrel works at
Dr. Sorrel's Office Locations
Southern Ent Associates Inc604 N Acadia Rd Ste 101, Thibodaux, LA 70301 Directions (985) 446-5079
Monty J Rizzo MD2308 E Main St Ste B, New Iberia, LA 70560 Directions (337) 369-3683
Morgan City Office1231 Kenneth St, Morgan City, LA 70380 Directions (985) 384-9440
Houma Office1023 Wood St, Houma, LA 70360 Directions (985) 857-8838
Youngsville1516 Chemin Metairie Rd Ste 1A, Youngsville, LA 70592 Directions (337) 369-3683
Hospital Affiliations
- Iberia Medical Center
- Our Lady Of Lourdes Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Benefit Management
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CHAMPVA
- ChoiceCare Network
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- PHCS
- PPO Plus
- Today's Options
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
I have been to many ENT's in the last 30 years and they were good , but Dr. Sorrell is so caring and wonderful and just an upstanding Doctor. In this world today he is a Rare find. The entire staff is 'FANTASTIC', I highly recommend this doctor, just hope he keeps room enough to continue seeing this "sweet lil ole lady".
About Dr. Nicholas Sorrel, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 15 years of experience
- English
- 1700131950
Education & Certifications
- University of Texas Health Sciences Center
- University Of Texas Health Scien
- Louisiana State University / School of Medicine In New Orleans
- Louisiana State University
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
