Overview

Dr. Nicholas Soter, MD is a Dermatologist in New York, NY. They specialize in Dermatology, has 58 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from University Of Texas At Dallas and is affiliated with NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital.



Dr. Soter works at Nyu in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Hives, Rash and Dermatitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.