Dr. Nicholas Soter, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Nicholas Soter, MD is a Dermatologist in New York, NY. They specialize in Dermatology, has 58 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from University Of Texas At Dallas and is affiliated with NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital.
Locations
Nyu240 E 38th St, New York, NY 10016 Directions (212) 263-5015Thursday9:00am - 5:00pm
Nyu Langone Hospitals550 1st Ave, New York, NY 10016 Directions (212) 263-8243Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Softer has been, for me, a wonderful, caring, efficient and kind physician
About Dr. Nicholas Soter, MD
- Dermatology
- 58 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- University Of Texas At Dallas
- Dermatology and Diagnostic Laboratory & Dermatological Immunology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Soter has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Soter accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Soter has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Soter has seen patients for Hives, Rash and Dermatitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Soter on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Soter. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Soter.
