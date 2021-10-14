Dr. Nicholas Sotereanos, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sotereanos is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Nicholas Sotereanos, MD
Overview of Dr. Nicholas Sotereanos, MD
Dr. Nicholas Sotereanos, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Pittsburgh, PA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from HAHNEMANN MEDICAL COLLEGE AND HOSPITAL and is affiliated with Allegheny General Hospital, Canonsburg General Hospital, Indiana Regional Medical Center and Weirton Medical Center.
Dr. Sotereanos works at
Dr. Sotereanos' Office Locations
-
1
Allegheny Orthopedic Associates1307 Federal St Ste 2, Pittsburgh, PA 15212 Directions (877) 660-6777
Hospital Affiliations
- Allegheny General Hospital
- Canonsburg General Hospital
- Indiana Regional Medical Center
- Weirton Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Geisinger Health Plan
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Sotereanos?
Dr. Nick has replaced both of my hips (anterior approach) and I haven't felt as good as I do now in many years! He is very caring, very thorough, and takes the time to explain everything. All of his team are amazing, including his PA Bill, plus Alice and Jessica.
About Dr. Nicholas Sotereanos, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 37 years of experience
- English, Greek
- 1003817107
Education & Certifications
- HAHNEMANN MEDICAL COLLEGE AND HOSPITAL
- Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sotereanos has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sotereanos accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sotereanos has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sotereanos works at
Dr. Sotereanos has seen patients for Osteoarthritis, Osteoarthritis of Knee and Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sotereanos on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Sotereanos speaks Greek.
53 patients have reviewed Dr. Sotereanos. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sotereanos.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sotereanos, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sotereanos appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.