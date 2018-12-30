Overview of Dr. Nicholas Spetko III, MD

Dr. Nicholas Spetko III, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Tinton Falls, NJ.



Dr. Spetko III works at BHMG Shrewsbury Primary Care in Tinton Falls, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.