Dr. Nicholas Spirtos, DO
Overview
Dr. Nicholas Spirtos, DO is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Akron, OH. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 46 years of experience, and is board certified in Obstetrics & Gynecology. They graduated from Des Moines Univ Coll Of Osteo Med & Surg and is affiliated with Summa Health System - Akron Campus.
Dr. Spirtos works at
Locations
Northeastern Ohio Fertility Center468 E Market St, Akron, OH 44304 Directions (330) 376-2300
Hospital Affiliations
- Summa Health System - Akron Campus
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CHAMPVA
- Cigna
- Cofinity
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Golden Rule
- Health Net
- Humana
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Mutual of Omaha
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Spirtos is extremely knowledgeable and caring, and his staff is amazing! Dr. Spirtos fully commits to this amazing journey, and we were fortunate enough to have a great outcome! Thank you!
About Dr. Nicholas Spirtos, DO
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 46 years of experience
- English
- 1326122375
Education & Certifications
- WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY
- St Elizabeth's Medical Center
- Des Moines Univ Coll Of Osteo Med & Surg
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
