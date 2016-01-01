Dr. Stamat has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Nicholas Stamat, MD
Dr. Nicholas Stamat, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Palos Heights, IL. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ATHENS / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE / SCHOOL OF HEALTH SCIENCE NATIONAL & KAPODISTRIAN.
Destefano & Stamat Pediatrics7550 W College Dr Ste B, Palos Heights, IL 60463 Directions (708) 923-6262
- UNIVERSITY OF ATHENS / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE / SCHOOL OF HEALTH SCIENCE NATIONAL & KAPODISTRIAN
Dr. Stamat accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Stamat has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Stamat. The overall rating for this provider is 2.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Stamat.
