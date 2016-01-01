Dr. Stickel accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Nicholas Stickel, MD
Overview of Dr. Nicholas Stickel, MD
Dr. Nicholas Stickel, MD is a Critical Care Medicine Specialist in Poughkeepsie, NY. They specialize in Critical Care Medicine, has 11 years of experience, and is board certified in Critical Care Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MISSOURI and is affiliated with Northern Dutchess Hospital and Vassar Brothers Medical Center.
Dr. Stickel's Office Locations
Health Quest Medical Practice21 Reade Pl Ste 1000, Poughkeepsie, NY 12601 Directions (845) 214-1880
Vassar Brothers Medical Center45 Reade Pl, Poughkeepsie, NY 12601 Directions (845) 214-1880
Hospital Affiliations
- Northern Dutchess Hospital
- Vassar Brothers Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Nicholas Stickel, MD
- Critical Care Medicine
- 11 years of experience
- English
- 1700145703
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF MISSOURI
- Critical Care Medicine, Internal Medicine and Pulmonary Disease
