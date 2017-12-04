See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Los Angeles, CA
Dr. Nicholas Tangchaivang, MD

Internal Medicine
2.8 (5)
Call for new patient details

Overview of Dr. Nicholas Tangchaivang, MD

Dr. Nicholas Tangchaivang, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They graduated from Dartmouth College.

Dr. Tangchaivang works at Clara Medical Group PC in Los Angeles, CA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Tangchaivang's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Clara Medical Group PC
    10250 Santa Monica Blvd Ste 1450, Los Angeles, CA 90067 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (415) 349-0850

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Fibromyalgia
Anxiety
Asthma
Fibromyalgia
Anxiety
Asthma

Treatment frequency



Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Electrocardiogram (EKG) Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    2.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 5 ratings
    Patient Ratings (5)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (2)
    About Dr. Nicholas Tangchaivang, MD

    Specialties
    • Internal Medicine
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1457641714
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • Dartmouth College
    Board Certifications
    • Internal Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Tangchaivang has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Tangchaivang has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Tangchaivang works at Clara Medical Group PC in Los Angeles, CA. View the full address on Dr. Tangchaivang’s profile.

    5 patients have reviewed Dr. Tangchaivang. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tangchaivang.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Tangchaivang, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Tangchaivang appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.