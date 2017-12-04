Dr. Tangchaivang has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Nicholas Tangchaivang, MD
Overview of Dr. Nicholas Tangchaivang, MD
Dr. Nicholas Tangchaivang, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They graduated from Dartmouth College.
Dr. Tangchaivang works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Tangchaivang's Office Locations
-
1
Clara Medical Group PC10250 Santa Monica Blvd Ste 1450, Los Angeles, CA 90067 Directions (415) 349-0850
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Tangchaivang?
Dr. Tang is a rare breed amongst today's physicians. He actually spends times with his patients. He is not a pill pusher. Dr. Tang can be a little hard on you at times but its for your own good. Because of him I finally lost my first 18lbs. I had been trying to lose weight for 4 years. Dr Tang pushed me and didnt let me fall on my excuses. Later, he really helped me after I had a car accident with finding the right therapy for me. He is a great doctor.
About Dr. Nicholas Tangchaivang, MD
- Internal Medicine
- English
- 1457641714
Education & Certifications
- Dartmouth College
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Tangchaivang accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Tangchaivang has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Tangchaivang works at
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Tangchaivang. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tangchaivang.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Tangchaivang, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Tangchaivang appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.