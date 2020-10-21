See All Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation Doctors in Waldorf, MD
Dr. Nicholas Tannous, MD

Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
4.0 (42)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Nicholas Tannous, MD

Dr. Nicholas Tannous, MD is a Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation Specialist in Waldorf, MD. They graduated from Ross University / School of Medicine & Veterinary Medicine and is affiliated with Inova Mount Vernon Hospital.

Dr. Tannous works at KureSmart Pain Management in Waldorf, MD with other offices in Germantown, MD, Fort Washington, MD and Reno, NV. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Tannous' Office Locations

    KureSmart Pain Management
    2960 Technology Pl Ste 103, Waldorf, MD 20601 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (833) 301-7246
    Clearway Pain Solutions - Germantown
    19851 Observation Dr, Germantown, MD 20876 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (443) 693-7246
    Clearway Pain Solutions - Ft Washington
    10905 Fort Washington Rd, Fort Washington, MD 20744 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (833) 301-7246
    Nevada Pain & Spine Specialists
    605 Sierra Rose Dr, Reno, NV 89511 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (775) 689-5410

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Inova Mount Vernon Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Arthritis
Back Pain
Bone Loss
Arthritis
Back Pain
Bone Loss

Arthritis Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Bone Loss Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cervical Radiculopathy Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Elbow Disorders Chevron Icon
Epidural Steroid Injections Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Foot Pain Chevron Icon
Hand Pain Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Hip Pain Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Leg Pain Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Marfan Syndrome Chevron Icon
Metatarsalgia Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Musculoskeletal Disorders Chevron Icon
Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Nerve Blocks Chevron Icon
Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Pain Management Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Physical Therapy Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Sciatica Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Shingles Chevron Icon
Shoulder Pain Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Spondylosis Chevron Icon
Sports Injuries Chevron Icon
Stem Cell Therapy Chevron Icon
Tendonitis Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Viscosupplementation With Hyaluronate Chevron Icon
Vulvodynia Chevron Icon
Wrist Pain Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Benesys
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • HealthLink
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 42 ratings
    Patient Ratings (42)
    5 Star
    (31)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (11)
    Oct 21, 2020
    I have been seeing Dr Tannous for several years, after he replaced another favourite doctor, Dr Benjamin Akil who relocated to another location. Dr Tannous has restored my sanity, treating my chronic pain with compassion, empathy and high skill. He has given me new hope for a pain free future. Thank you Dr Tannous.
    Cynthia Davies — Oct 21, 2020
    About Dr. Nicholas Tannous, MD

    Specialties
    • Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1386817831
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Interventional Pain Management, Greater St. Louis
    Residency
    • UT Southwestern/Parkland Meml Hosp
    Internship
    • Medical College of Wisconsin and Affiliated Hospitals
    Medical Education
    • Ross University / School of Medicine & Veterinary Medicine
    Undergraduate School
    • University of Washington
    Board Certifications
    • Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Nicholas Tannous, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Tannous is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Tannous has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Tannous has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    42 patients have reviewed Dr. Tannous. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tannous.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Tannous, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Tannous appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

