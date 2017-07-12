See All Pediatricians in Saint Charles, IL
Super Profile

Dr. Nicholas Tapas, MD

Pediatrics
4.2 (13)
Accepting new patients
30 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Nicholas Tapas, MD

Dr. Nicholas Tapas, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Saint Charles, IL. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from LOYOLA UNIVERSITY OF CHICAGO / STRITCH SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Northwestern Medicine Central DuPage Hospital.

Dr. Tapas works at Northwestern Medicine Regional Medical Group in Saint Charles, IL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Tapas' Office Locations

  1. 1
    Otolaryngology Head & Neck Ltd
    2900 Foxfield Rd Ste 202, Saint Charles, IL 60174 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (630) 797-4255

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Northwestern Medicine Central DuPage Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Immunization Administration
Wellness Examination
Abdominal Pain
Immunization Administration
Wellness Examination
Abdominal Pain

Treatment frequency



Immunization Administration
Wellness Examination
Abdominal Pain
Acne
  • View other providers who treat Acne
Acute Laryngitis
Acute Pharyngitis
Acute Sinusitis
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
ADHD and-or ADD
Adult Allergy
Asthma
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema)
Balanoposthitis
Bronchiolitis
Child and Adolescent Development
Circumcision
Dehydration
Dermatitis
Diarrhea
  • View other providers who treat Diarrhea
Difficulty With Walking
Dry Eyes
  • View other providers who treat Dry Eyes
Dry Skin
  • View other providers who treat Dry Skin
Electrocardiogram (EKG)
Gait Abnormality
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Heart Palpitations
Hidradenitis
Hives
  • View other providers who treat Hives
Impetigo
  • View other providers who treat Impetigo
Laryngitis
Lice
  • View other providers who treat Lice
Malaise and Fatigue
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
Muscle Weakness
Nausea
  • View other providers who treat Nausea
Newborn and Well-Child Care
Newborn Jaundice
Otitis Media
Pharyngitis
Pneumonia
Preventive Care
Primary Care for Adolescents
Pubic Lice (Crabs)
Rash
  • View other providers who treat Rash
Seborrheic Dermatitis
Sinusitis
Skin Diseases
Skin Disorders
Speech, Language and Learning Disorders
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI)
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Cigna-HealthSpring
    • CorVel
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • HealthLink
    • HFN
    • Humana
    • LifeSynch
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Private HealthCare Systems
    • UniCare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Viant

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 13 ratings
    Patient Ratings (13)
    5 Star
    (10)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Jul 12, 2017
    Dr Tapas is AMAZING! There are not words that describe him and the practice! We saw him when we have been through two horrible doctors when our daughter was only 4 months old! We just moved to IL and miss him more then IL! If we had it our way he would have moved with us!!!!
    Allison Wersal in Elgin IL — Jul 12, 2017
    About Dr. Nicholas Tapas, MD

    Specialties
    • Pediatrics
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 30 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1730144171
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Advocate Lutheran General Hospital
    Medical Education
    • LOYOLA UNIVERSITY OF CHICAGO / STRITCH SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
    Board Certifications
    • Pediatrics
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Nicholas Tapas, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Tapas is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Tapas has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Tapas has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Tapas works at Northwestern Medicine Regional Medical Group in Saint Charles, IL. View the full address on Dr. Tapas’s profile.

    13 patients have reviewed Dr. Tapas. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tapas.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Tapas, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Tapas appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

