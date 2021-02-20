Overview of Dr. Nicholas Tarasidis, MD

Dr. Nicholas Tarasidis, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in North Chesterfield, VA. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from Medical College of Virginia and is affiliated with Chippenham Hospital.



Dr. Tarasidis works at VA Ear Nose & Throat Associates PC in North Chesterfield, VA with other offices in Richmond, VA. They frequently treat conditions like Otitis Media, Nosebleed and Allergic Rhinitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.