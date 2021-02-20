Dr. Nicholas Tarasidis, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Tarasidis is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Nicholas Tarasidis, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Nicholas Tarasidis, MD
Dr. Nicholas Tarasidis, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in North Chesterfield, VA. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from Medical College of Virginia and is affiliated with Chippenham Hospital.
Dr. Tarasidis works at
Dr. Tarasidis' Office Locations
VA Ear Nose & Throat Associates PC161 Wadsworth Dr, North Chesterfield, VA 23236 Directions (804) 484-3700Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
West End3450 Mayland Ct, Richmond, VA 23233 Directions (804) 484-3700Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Chippenham Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
My visit was......Supercalifragilisticexpialidocious. If I could write a novel about it, I would! I believed Dr. Nicholas Tarasidis was an answered prayer! I had dread on going to another doctor, to explain it all over again. The way I was greeted by this WONDERFUL person, ugh, it made my heart want to explode. He entered that room with so much love and the ability to connect on my level instantly, it felt so good!!! He was my therapist, my laughter, my doctor and definitely made me open my eyes on a lot of thing in a short amount of time. If he could have SO much empathy for me and someone that I known for years didn't, it say a lot. I love DR. NICHOLAS TARASIDIS, if I could explain more in details, I would! I promise you, you will NOT regret seeing this RARE doctor, because they don't make them like him anymore! I would wait two hours just to see him, now that should tell you something! Treat this doctor like GOLD, please be polite to my amazing "new" doctor.
About Dr. Nicholas Tarasidis, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 38 years of experience
- English
- 1548266299
Education & Certifications
- Vanderbilt University
- Medical College of Virginia
- University of Richmond
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Tarasidis has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Tarasidis accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Tarasidis has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Tarasidis has seen patients for Otitis Media, Nosebleed and Allergic Rhinitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Tarasidis on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
39 patients have reviewed Dr. Tarasidis. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tarasidis.
