Dr. Nicholas Tarricone, MD

Obstetrics & Gynecology
5.0 (11)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Nicholas Tarricone, MD

Dr. Nicholas Tarricone, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Rockville Centre, NY. 

Dr. Tarricone works at Island OB/GYN A Dvsn/Pro Hlthcr in Rockville Centre, NY with other offices in Oceanside, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Pap Smear, Excessive Menstrual Bleeding and Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Tarricone's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Island Obstetrical and Gynecological Associates PC
    2000 N Village Ave Ste 109, Rockville Centre, NY 11570 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (516) 632-3000
  2. 2
    South Nassau Communities Hospital
    1 Healthy Way, Oceanside, NY 11572 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (516) 632-3000
    Monday
    7:00am - 7:00pm
    Tuesday
    7:00am - 7:00pm
    Wednesday
    7:00am - 7:00pm
    Thursday
    7:00am - 7:00pm
    Friday
    7:00am - 7:00pm
    Saturday
    7:00am - 7:00pm
    Sunday
    7:00am - 7:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Mercy Medical Center
  • Mount Sinai South Nassau

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

Pap Smear
Excessive Menstrual Bleeding
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea)
Pap Smear
Excessive Menstrual Bleeding
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea)

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 11 ratings
    Patient Ratings (11)
    5 Star
    (11)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Feb 06, 2019
    Dr. Tarricone, is the best, I tell him all the time please don’t retire, he is so good to talk to, very professional, explains everything so you understand I’ve been a patient for years, if I call, he returns my calls, he’s someone you can talk about anything with and don’t have to be embarrassed about anything, very thorough and the staff is great I can call them and they can help me as well very friendly environment, Hats off to the entire staff!!! And Dr. Tarricone,
    Beverly in Hempstead, NY — Feb 06, 2019
    About Dr. Nicholas Tarricone, MD

    Specialties
    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1255371449
    NPI Number
