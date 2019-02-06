Dr. Nicholas Tarricone, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Tarricone is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Nicholas Tarricone, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Nicholas Tarricone, MD
Dr. Nicholas Tarricone, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Rockville Centre, NY.
Dr. Tarricone works at
Dr. Tarricone's Office Locations
-
1
Island Obstetrical and Gynecological Associates PC2000 N Village Ave Ste 109, Rockville Centre, NY 11570 Directions (516) 632-3000
-
2
South Nassau Communities Hospital1 Healthy Way, Oceanside, NY 11572 Directions (516) 632-3000Monday7:00am - 7:00pmTuesday7:00am - 7:00pmWednesday7:00am - 7:00pmThursday7:00am - 7:00pmFriday7:00am - 7:00pmSaturday7:00am - 7:00pmSunday7:00am - 7:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Mercy Medical Center
- Mount Sinai South Nassau
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Tarricone?
Dr. Tarricone, is the best, I tell him all the time please don’t retire, he is so good to talk to, very professional, explains everything so you understand I’ve been a patient for years, if I call, he returns my calls, he’s someone you can talk about anything with and don’t have to be embarrassed about anything, very thorough and the staff is great I can call them and they can help me as well very friendly environment, Hats off to the entire staff!!! And Dr. Tarricone,
About Dr. Nicholas Tarricone, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English, Spanish
- 1255371449
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Tarricone has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Tarricone accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Tarricone has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Tarricone works at
Dr. Tarricone has seen patients for Pap Smear, Excessive Menstrual Bleeding and Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Tarricone on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Tarricone speaks Spanish.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Tarricone. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tarricone.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Tarricone, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Tarricone appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.