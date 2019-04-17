Overview

Dr. Nicholas Tavani, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Gainesville, VA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 43 years of experience. They graduated from GEORGETOWN UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with UVA Haymarket Medical Center and Uva Prince William Medical Center.



Dr. Tavani works at Battlefield Family Practice in Gainesville, VA with other offices in Manassas, VA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.