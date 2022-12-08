Dr. Nicholas Tawa, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Tawa is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Nicholas Tawa, MD
Overview
Dr. Nicholas Tawa, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Boston, MA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from Harvard Medical School and is affiliated with Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center, Newton - Wellesley Hospital and South Shore Hospital.
Locations
Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center330 Brookline Ave, Boston, MA 02215 Directions (617) 667-7000
Hospital Affiliations
- Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center
- Newton - Wellesley Hospital
- South Shore Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Louisiana
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- EmblemHealth
- Fallon Community Health Plan
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Health Net
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Neighborhood Health Plan
- Tufts Health Plan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Tawa is outstanding. He is friendly, warm, empathetic and interested in you as a person. He is a surgeon who clearly knows his stuff, but he does not come across as arrogant or condescending as many great surgeons might. He makes himself available for support and consultation more than is even necessary. His team handle all the details with courtesy and efficiency. I appreciate him and feel like I am in good hands with him as my surgeon and doctor.
About Dr. Nicholas Tawa, MD
- General Surgery
- 39 years of experience
- English, Chinese, French, Italian, Portuguese, Russian and Spanish
- 1205883451
Education & Certifications
- Research Fellow In Cell Biology
- Brigham Womens Hospital
- Harvard Medical School
