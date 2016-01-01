Dr. Telew has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Nicholas Telew, MD
Dr. Nicholas Telew, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Eugene, OR. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from NORTHEASTERN OHIO UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Sacred Heart Medical Center at RiverBend.
Dr. Telew's Office Locations
Franc Strgar M.d. PC3203 Willamette St, Eugene, OR 97405 Directions (541) 726-9912
Hospital Affiliations
- Sacred Heart Medical Center at RiverBend
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Nicholas Telew, MD
- Psychiatry
- 37 years of experience
- English
- 1144287723
Education & Certifications
- NORTHEASTERN OHIO UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Telew accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Telew has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Telew works at
21 patients have reviewed Dr. Telew. The overall rating for this provider is 2.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Telew.
