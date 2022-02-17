Overview of Dr. Nicholas Theodore, MD

Dr. Nicholas Theodore, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Baltimore, MD. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from SAINT JOSEPHS MEDICAL CENTER / SCHOOL OF RADIOLOGIC TECHNOLOGY and is affiliated with Johns Hopkins Bayview Medical Center and The Johns Hopkins Hospital.



Dr. Theodore works at Johns Hopkins University School of Medic in Baltimore, MD. They frequently treat conditions like Myelopathy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.