Dr. Nicholas Theodore, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Theodore is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Nicholas Theodore, MD
Overview of Dr. Nicholas Theodore, MD
Dr. Nicholas Theodore, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Baltimore, MD. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from SAINT JOSEPHS MEDICAL CENTER / SCHOOL OF RADIOLOGIC TECHNOLOGY and is affiliated with Johns Hopkins Bayview Medical Center and The Johns Hopkins Hospital.
Dr. Theodore works at
Dr. Theodore's Office Locations
-
1
Johns Hopkins University School of Medic600 N Wolfe St Ste 205, Baltimore, MD 21287 Directions (410) 955-4424
-
2
Johns Hopkins Outpatient Center601 N Caroline St # 55, Baltimore, MD 21287 Directions (410) 955-4424
-
3
Johns Hopkins Bayview Medical Center4940 Eastern Bldg 301 Bldg Ave Ste 2100 # 301, Baltimore, MD 21224 Directions (410) 955-4424
-
4
Johns Hopkins Bayview Medical Center4940 Eastern Bldg Ave # 301 Ste 2100, Baltimore, MD 21224 Directions (410) 955-4424
Hospital Affiliations
- Johns Hopkins Bayview Medical Center
- The Johns Hopkins Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Theodore?
I had a major spinal surgery by Dr Nicholas Theodore and his team on the 19th of November 2021, once my anesthesia wore out i was amazingly feeling so so fine.All my multiple aches and pain,especially down both my legs had all gone.my numbness and tingling had all gone. He discharged me same day.My wife was hesitant to take me home,but eventually,we went home.To my surprise by the next morning,Dr Theodore asked me to go take a walk,and i walked a quarter of a mile. Its been almost 3 months since then and i dont have any more symptoms.I want to Thank Dr Nicholas Theodore and his team for a phenomenal Job,excellently done.
About Dr. Nicholas Theodore, MD
- Neurosurgery
- 22 years of experience
- English, Greek
- 1982699567
Education & Certifications
- Barrow Neurol Inst/St Josephs Hosp
- Barrow Neurol Inst/St Josephs Hosp|National Naval Medical Center
- National Naval Medical Center
- SAINT JOSEPHS MEDICAL CENTER / SCHOOL OF RADIOLOGIC TECHNOLOGY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Theodore has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Theodore accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Theodore has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Theodore works at
Dr. Theodore has seen patients for Myelopathy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Theodore on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Theodore speaks Greek.
59 patients have reviewed Dr. Theodore. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Theodore.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Theodore, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Theodore appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.