See All Neurosurgeons in Baltimore, MD
Dr. Nicholas Theodore, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!
Super Profile

Dr. Nicholas Theodore, MD

Neurosurgery
4.4 (59)
Accepting new patients
22 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Nicholas Theodore, MD

Dr. Nicholas Theodore, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Baltimore, MD. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from SAINT JOSEPHS MEDICAL CENTER / SCHOOL OF RADIOLOGIC TECHNOLOGY and is affiliated with Johns Hopkins Bayview Medical Center and The Johns Hopkins Hospital.

Dr. Theodore works at Johns Hopkins University School of Medic in Baltimore, MD. They frequently treat conditions like Myelopathy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
These providers are on the medical staff of Cleveland Clinic
Compare with other Neurosurgery Specialists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. Lilyana Angelov, MD
Dr. Lilyana Angelov, MD
4.4 (12)
View Profile
Dr. Varun Kshettry, MD
Dr. Varun Kshettry, MD
5.0 (2)
View Profile
Dr. Matthew Grabowski, MD
Dr. Matthew Grabowski, MD
5.0 (2)
View Profile
These providers are on the medical staff of Cleveland Clinic.

Dr. Theodore's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Johns Hopkins University School of Medic
    600 N Wolfe St Ste 205, Baltimore, MD 21287 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (410) 955-4424
  2. 2
    Johns Hopkins Outpatient Center
    601 N Caroline St # 55, Baltimore, MD 21287 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (410) 955-4424
  3. 3
    Johns Hopkins Bayview Medical Center
    4940 Eastern Bldg 301 Bldg Ave Ste 2100 # 301, Baltimore, MD 21224 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (410) 955-4424
  4. 4
    Johns Hopkins Bayview Medical Center
    4940 Eastern Bldg Ave # 301 Ste 2100, Baltimore, MD 21224 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (410) 955-4424

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Johns Hopkins Bayview Medical Center
  • The Johns Hopkins Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Myelopathy
Low Back Pain
Cervical Spine Myelopathy
Myelopathy
Low Back Pain
Cervical Spine Myelopathy

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Posterior Lumbar Fusion With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Spine Fracture Treatment Chevron Icon
Spine Fractures, Traumatic Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Acoustic Neuroma Chevron Icon
Ankylosing Vertebral Hyperostosis Chevron Icon
Brain Abscess Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Chiari Malformation Type 1 Chevron Icon
Chordoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Chordoma
Degenerative Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Dural Tear Chevron Icon
Extradural Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Lumbar Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Neurosurgical Procedures Chevron Icon
Pathological Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Pediatric Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Pituitary Tumor Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Spina Bifida Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Injury Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Tumor Chevron Icon
Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Spondylosis Chevron Icon
Subdural Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Torticollis Chevron Icon
Traumatic Spine Disease Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
Vertebral Column Tumors Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 59 ratings
    Patient Ratings (59)
    5 Star
    (50)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (9)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Theodore?

    Feb 17, 2022
    I had a major spinal surgery by Dr Nicholas Theodore and his team on the 19th of November 2021, once my anesthesia wore out i was amazingly feeling so so fine.All my multiple aches and pain,especially down both my legs had all gone.my numbness and tingling had all gone. He discharged me same day.My wife was hesitant to take me home,but eventually,we went home.To my surprise by the next morning,Dr Theodore asked me to go take a walk,and i walked a quarter of a mile. Its been almost 3 months since then and i dont have any more symptoms.I want to Thank Dr Nicholas Theodore and his team for a phenomenal Job,excellently done.
    Dr Nicholas Azinge,MD,FACP.Assistant Prof.of Medic — Feb 17, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Nicholas Theodore, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Nicholas Theodore, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Theodore to family and friends

    Dr. Theodore's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Theodore

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Nicholas Theodore, MD.

    About Dr. Nicholas Theodore, MD

    Specialties
    • Neurosurgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 22 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Greek
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1982699567
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Barrow Neurol Inst/St Josephs Hosp
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Barrow Neurol Inst/St Josephs Hosp|National Naval Medical Center
    Residency
    Internship
    • National Naval Medical Center
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • SAINT JOSEPHS MEDICAL CENTER / SCHOOL OF RADIOLOGIC TECHNOLOGY
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Nicholas Theodore, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Theodore is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Theodore has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Theodore has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Theodore works at Johns Hopkins University School of Medic in Baltimore, MD. View the full address on Dr. Theodore’s profile.

    Dr. Theodore has seen patients for Myelopathy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Theodore on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    59 patients have reviewed Dr. Theodore. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Theodore.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Theodore, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Theodore appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Nicholas Theodore, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.