Dr. Nicholas Thiessen, MD
Dr. Nicholas Thiessen, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Chandler, AZ. They specialize in General Surgery, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Critical Care Surgery. They graduated from Chandler Regional Medical Center|Univ of Iowa Carver College of Medicine and is affiliated with Chandler Regional Medical Center.
Dignity Health Medical Group East Valley Surgery485 S Dobson Rd Ste 201, Chandler, AZ 85224 Directions
- AARP
- ADVANTAGE Health Solutions, Inc.
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- HealthChoice
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Mercy Care
- MultiPlan
- Phoenix Health Plan
- SCAN Health Plan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
He saved my life. Period. I was in a horrific car accident -- not expected to live. He never gave up on me. He's the best
- University of California, San Francisco
- St. Joseph's Hospital & Medical Center|St. Joseph's Hospital &amp; Medical Center
- St Josephs Hospital and Medical Center
- Chandler Regional Medical Center|Univ of Iowa Carver College of Medicine
- Critical Care Surgery and General Surgery
- Chandler Regional Medical Center
