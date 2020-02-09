See All Sports Medicine Doctors in Broken Arrow, OK
Dr. Nicholas Thompson, DO

Sports Medicine
4.2 (4)
Call for new patient details
11 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Nicholas Thompson, DO

Dr. Nicholas Thompson, DO is a Sports Medicine Specialist in Broken Arrow, OK. They specialize in Sports Medicine, has 11 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice/OMT. They graduated from Oklahoma State Univ Center For Health Sciences College of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Saint Francis Hospital and Saint Francis Hospital South.

Dr. Thompson works at Warren Clinic Orthopedic Surgery and Sports Medicine in Broken Arrow, OK. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Thompson's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Warren Clinic Orthopedic Surgery and Sports Medicine
    1801 E Kenosha St, Broken Arrow, OK 74012 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (918) 488-6688

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Saint Francis Hospital
  • Saint Francis Hospital South

Search for conditions or procedures.
Rotator Cuff Tendinosis
Joint Pain
Arthritis
Rotator Cuff Tendinosis
Joint Pain
Arthritis

Rotator Cuff Tendinosis Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Acute Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Acute Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Adhesive Capsulitis Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Neck Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status Chevron Icon
Atherosclerosis Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Bedsores Chevron Icon
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome Chevron Icon
Bladder Infection Chevron Icon
Blood Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Bruise of Face, Scalp, or Neck Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Chest Pain Chevron Icon
Chest Wall Pain Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Coccygeal Pain Chevron Icon
Concussion Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Dehydration Chevron Icon
Diabetes Chevron Icon
Diabetes Counseling Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 1 Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Diverticulitis, Intestinal Chevron Icon
Diverticulosis, Intestinal Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Drug Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Earwax Buildup Chevron Icon
Elbow Sprain Chevron Icon
Emphysema Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Ganglion Cyst Chevron Icon
Genital Herpes Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Heart Palpitations Chevron Icon
Hernia Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Infection Chevron Icon
Hip Pain Chevron Icon
Hip Pointer Injuries Chevron Icon
Hip Sprain Chevron Icon
Hyperkalemia Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypotension Chevron Icon
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal) Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
Irritable Bowel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Knee Sprain Chevron Icon
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow) Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Low Blood Oxygen Level Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Malnutrition Chevron Icon
McMurray's Test Chevron Icon
Memory Evaluation Chevron Icon
Muscle Spasm Chevron Icon
Muscle Weakness Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Neck Strain (incl. Whiplash Injury) Chevron Icon
Neurogenic Bladder Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
Osgood Schlatter Disease Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hands Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Painful Urination (Dysuria) Chevron Icon
Patch Testing Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Evaluation - Child and Adolescent Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
Restless Leg Syndrome Chevron Icon
Runner's Knee Chevron Icon
Salivary Gland Stones and Inflammation Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Shoulder Pain Chevron Icon
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis Chevron Icon
Sickle Cell Disease Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Skin Screenings Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Sports Injuries Chevron Icon
Sports Injuries of the Foot Chevron Icon
Sports Injuries of the Knee Chevron Icon
Sports-Related Concussion Chevron Icon
Sports-Related Skin Conditions Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Strep Throat Chevron Icon
Stress Fracture Chevron Icon
Thyroid Goiter Chevron Icon
Tobacco Use Disorder Chevron Icon
Tremor Chevron Icon
Tuberculosis Screening Chevron Icon
Urinary Stones Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
VAP Lipid Testing Chevron Icon
Venous Compression Chevron Icon
Venous Insufficiency Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
Viscosupplementation With Hyaluronate Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
Worker's Compensation Evaluations Chevron Icon
    Aetna
    Anthem
    Beech Street (Multiplan)
    Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Oklahoma
    Blue Cross Blue Shield
    CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Cigna
    Community Care Network
    Coventry Health Care
    Evolutions Healthcare Systems
    First Health
    Galaxy Health Network
    GlobalHealth, Inc.
    HealthSmart
    Medicaid
    Medicare
    MultiPlan
    Oklahoma Health Network
    OSMA Health
    Preferred Community Choice
    Prime Health Services
    Private HealthCare Systems
    Tricare
    Triwest
    UnitedHealthCare
    USA Managed Care Organization

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 4 ratings
    Patient Ratings (4)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Feb 09, 2020
    We came in because my son was having knee pain while running, causing him to be unable to play soccer. Dr Thompson was very thorough in checking both knees out and took the time to listen to my son and thoroughly check out all of his mechanics. The diagnosis was pretty straightforward and my son was able to return to soccer with the use of bands for his knees. We were able to get in to see Dr Thompson quickly (due to a cancellation) and it was a great experience. I highly recommend him.
    Photo: Dr. Nicholas Thompson, DO
    About Dr. Nicholas Thompson, DO

    Specialties
    • Sports Medicine
    Years of Experience
    • 11 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1629334701
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Millcreek Community Hospital
    Residency
    • Oklahoma State University Medical Center
    Medical Education
    • Oklahoma State Univ Center For Health Sciences College of Osteopathic Medicine
    Undergraduate School
    • University of Oklahoma
    Board Certifications
    • Family Practice/OMT and Sports Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Thompson has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Thompson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Thompson works at Warren Clinic Orthopedic Surgery and Sports Medicine in Broken Arrow, OK. View the full address on Dr. Thompson’s profile.

    4 patients have reviewed Dr. Thompson. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Thompson.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Thompson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Thompson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

