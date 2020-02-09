Dr. Thompson has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Nicholas Thompson, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Nicholas Thompson, DO
Dr. Nicholas Thompson, DO is a Sports Medicine Specialist in Broken Arrow, OK. They specialize in Sports Medicine, has 11 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice/OMT. They graduated from Oklahoma State Univ Center For Health Sciences College of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Saint Francis Hospital and Saint Francis Hospital South.
Dr. Thompson works at
Dr. Thompson's Office Locations
-
1
Warren Clinic Orthopedic Surgery and Sports Medicine1801 E Kenosha St, Broken Arrow, OK 74012 Directions (918) 488-6688
Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
- Saint Francis Hospital
- Saint Francis Hospital South
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Oklahoma
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Community Care Network
- Coventry Health Care
- Evolutions Healthcare Systems
- First Health
- Galaxy Health Network
- GlobalHealth, Inc.
- HealthSmart
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Oklahoma Health Network
- OSMA Health
- Preferred Community Choice
- Prime Health Services
- Private HealthCare Systems
- Tricare
- Triwest
- UnitedHealthCare
- USA Managed Care Organization
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Thompson?
We came in because my son was having knee pain while running, causing him to be unable to play soccer. Dr Thompson was very thorough in checking both knees out and took the time to listen to my son and thoroughly check out all of his mechanics. The diagnosis was pretty straightforward and my son was able to return to soccer with the use of bands for his knees. We were able to get in to see Dr Thompson quickly (due to a cancellation) and it was a great experience. I highly recommend him.
About Dr. Nicholas Thompson, DO
- Sports Medicine
- 11 years of experience
- English
- 1629334701
Education & Certifications
- Millcreek Community Hospital
- Oklahoma State University Medical Center
- Oklahoma State Univ Center For Health Sciences College of Osteopathic Medicine
- University of Oklahoma
- Family Practice/OMT and Sports Medicine
A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Thompson accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Thompson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Thompson works at
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Thompson. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Thompson.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Thompson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Thompson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.