Overview of Dr. Nicholas Tiberia, DPM

Dr. Nicholas Tiberia, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Orchard Park, NY. They graduated from TEMPLE UNIVERSITY / PENNSYLVANIA COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Bertrand Chaffee Hospital and Mercy Hospital Of Buffalo.



Dr. Tiberia works at Nicholas Tiberia DPM in Orchard Park, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Plantar Fasciitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.