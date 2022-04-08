Dr. Nicholas Toepfer, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Toepfer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Nicholas Toepfer, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Nicholas Toepfer, MD
Dr. Nicholas Toepfer, MD is an Urology Specialist in Colorado Springs, CO. They specialize in Urology, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from UNIV OF CINCINNATI COLL OF MED and is affiliated with Penrose Hospital and UCHealth Memorial Hospital Central.
Dr. Toepfer works at
Dr. Toepfer's Office Locations
Uchealth Urology Clinic - Colorado Springs175 S Union Blvd Ste 315, Colorado Springs, CO 80910 Directions (719) 365-3700
Colorado Springs Sport Spine Center1625 Medical Center Pt Ste 100, Colorado Springs, CO 80907 Directions (719) 576-4744Monday7:00am - 5:00pmTuesday7:00am - 5:00pmWednesday7:00am - 5:00pmThursday7:00am - 5:00pmFriday7:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Penrose Hospital
- UCHealth Memorial Hospital Central
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- Kaiser Permanente
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Great doctor loved how easy going he is, he listens to his patients. I am transferring back to dr. Toepfer because I like him so much!
About Dr. Nicholas Toepfer, MD
- Urology
- 15 years of experience
- English
- 1467622761
Education & Certifications
- Geisinger Medical Center
- UNIV OF CINCINNATI COLL OF MED
- Clemson University
- Urology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Toepfer has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Toepfer accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Toepfer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Toepfer works at
Dr. Toepfer has seen patients for Urinary Stones, Urinary Incontinence and Blood in Urine (Hematuria), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Toepfer on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Toepfer. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Toepfer.
