Dr. Nicholas Toepfer, MD is an Urology Specialist in Colorado Springs, CO. They specialize in Urology, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from UNIV OF CINCINNATI COLL OF MED and is affiliated with Penrose Hospital and UCHealth Memorial Hospital Central.



Dr. Toepfer works at UNIVERSITY OF COLORADO HOSPITAL AUTHORITY in Colorado Springs, CO. They frequently treat conditions like Urinary Stones, Urinary Incontinence and Blood in Urine (Hematuria) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.