Dr. Nicholas Tosi, MD
Dr. Nicholas Tosi, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Milwaukee, WI. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from CASE WESTERN RESERVE UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Ascension Columbia St. Mary's Hospital Ozaukee and Aurora Saint Lukes Medical Center.
Retina & Vitreous Consultants of Wi2600 N Mayfair Rd Ste 450, Milwaukee, WI 53226 Directions (414) 774-3484
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension Columbia St. Mary's Hospital Ozaukee
- Aurora Saint Lukes Medical Center
Apprehensive with first visit but well satisfied after meeting with Dr. Tosi and his staff as everything was explained in detail as to what was happening going forward.
- Ophthalmology
- 14 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- Hellen Keller Foundation
- Louisiana State University / School of Medicine In New Orleans
- Macneal H
- CASE WESTERN RESERVE UNIV SCH OF MED
- Northwestern Univ
- Ophthalmology
Dr. Tosi has seen patients for Age-Related Macular Degeneration, Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear and Diabetic Macular Edema (DME), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Tosi on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
