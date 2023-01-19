See All Ophthalmologists in Milwaukee, WI
Dr. Nicholas Tosi, MD

Ophthalmology
4.4 (43)
Accepting new patients
14 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Nicholas Tosi, MD

Dr. Nicholas Tosi, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Milwaukee, WI. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from CASE WESTERN RESERVE UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Ascension Columbia St. Mary's Hospital Ozaukee and Aurora Saint Lukes Medical Center.

Dr. Tosi works at Retina & Vitreous Consultants, Milwaukee, WI in Milwaukee, WI. They frequently treat conditions like Age-Related Macular Degeneration, Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear and Diabetic Macular Edema (DME) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Tosi's Office Locations

    Retina & Vitreous Consultants of Wi
    2600 N Mayfair Rd Ste 450, Milwaukee, WI 53226 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (414) 774-3484

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Ascension Columbia St. Mary's Hospital Ozaukee
  • Aurora Saint Lukes Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Age-Related Macular Degeneration
Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear
Diabetic Macular Edema (DME)
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 43 ratings
    Patient Ratings (43)
    5 Star
    (34)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Jan 19, 2023
    Apprehensive with first visit but well satisfied after meeting with Dr. Tosi and his staff as everything was explained in detail as to what was happening going forward.
    Mike P — Jan 19, 2023
    About Dr. Nicholas Tosi, MD

    • Ophthalmology
    • 14 years of experience
    • English, Spanish
    • 1891924650
    Education & Certifications

    • Hellen Keller Foundation
    • Louisiana State University / School of Medicine In New Orleans
    • Macneal H
    • CASE WESTERN RESERVE UNIV SCH OF MED
    • Northwestern Univ
    • Ophthalmology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Nicholas Tosi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Tosi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Tosi has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Tosi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Tosi works at Retina & Vitreous Consultants, Milwaukee, WI in Milwaukee, WI. View the full address on Dr. Tosi’s profile.

    Dr. Tosi has seen patients for Age-Related Macular Degeneration, Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear and Diabetic Macular Edema (DME), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Tosi on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    43 patients have reviewed Dr. Tosi. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tosi.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Tosi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Tosi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

