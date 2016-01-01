Dr. Nicholas Tran, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Tran is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Nicholas Tran, MD
Overview
Dr. Nicholas Tran, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Westminster, CA. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Southern California / School Of Medicine.
Locations
Nicholas Thanh Tran. MD15651 Brookhurst St, Westminster, CA 92683 Directions (714) 531-6969
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Kaiser Permanente
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Nicholas Tran, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- 28 years of experience
- English, Vietnamese
- 1265498349
Education & Certifications
- University Of Southern California / School Of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Tran has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Tran accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Tran has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Tran has seen patients for Diabetes With Renal Manifestations, Thyroid Goiter and Diabetes Type 2, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Tran on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Tran speaks Vietnamese.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Tran. The overall rating for this provider is 2.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tran.
