Dr. Nicholas Truong, MD
Overview of Dr. Nicholas Truong, MD
Dr. Nicholas Truong, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 48 years of experience. They graduated from Toyama Medical And Pharmaceutical University, School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Einstein Medical Center Philadelphia and Temple University Hospital.
Dr. Truong's Office Locations
Nghiep H Truong MD133 E Lehigh Ave, Philadelphia, PA 19125 Directions (215) 426-9344
Hospital Affiliations
- Einstein Medical Center Philadelphia
- Temple University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Nicholas Truong, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 48 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Toyama Medical And Pharmaceutical University, School Of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Truong accepts Aetna and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Truong. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Truong.
