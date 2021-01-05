Overview of Dr. Nicholas Tsamparlis, MD

Dr. Nicholas Tsamparlis, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Mount Vernon, NY. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from Universidad Autonoma De Guadalajara, Facultad De Medicina and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian Lawrence Hospital.



Dr. Tsamparlis works at NewYork-Presbyterian Medical Group Westchester - Multispecialty in Mount Vernon, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.