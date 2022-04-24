Overview of Dr. Nicholas Tselikis, MD

Dr. Nicholas Tselikis, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Las Vegas, NV. They specialize in Cardiology, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiology. They graduated from Ross University School of Medicine - WI|Ross University, School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Southern Hills Hospital And Medical Center, Sunrise Hospital And Medical Center, Dignity Health - St. Rose Dominican Hospital, Rose de Lima Campus - Henderson, NV, Dignity Health St. Rose Dominican - Siena Campus and University Medical Center.



Dr. Tselikis works at Nevada Heart and Vascular Center in Las Vegas, NV. They frequently treat conditions like Electrocardiogram (EKG), Hyperlipidemia and Hypertension along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.