Dr. Nicholas Tselikis, MD

Cardiology
4.1 (23)
Accepting new patients
36 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Nicholas Tselikis, MD

Dr. Nicholas Tselikis, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Las Vegas, NV. They specialize in Cardiology, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiology. They graduated from Ross University School of Medicine - WI|Ross University, School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Southern Hills Hospital And Medical Center, Sunrise Hospital And Medical Center, Dignity Health - St. Rose Dominican Hospital, Rose de Lima Campus - Henderson, NV, Dignity Health St. Rose Dominican - Siena Campus and University Medical Center.

Dr. Tselikis works at Nevada Heart and Vascular Center in Las Vegas, NV. They frequently treat conditions like Electrocardiogram (EKG), Hyperlipidemia and Hypertension along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Tselikis' Office Locations

  1. 1
    Nevada Heart and Vascular Center
    401 N Buffalo Dr Ste 100, Las Vegas, NV 89145 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (702) 805-2597
  2. 2
    Nevada Heart & Vascular Center - Washington
    7455 W Washington Ave Ste 300, Las Vegas, NV 89128 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (702) 805-2599
    Monday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 4:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
  3. 3
    Arville
    5795 Arville St Ste 200, Las Vegas, NV 89118 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (702) 805-2453
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
  4. 4
    Nevada Heart and Vascular Center - Buffalo
    6525 N Buffalo Dr Ste 130, Las Vegas, NV 89131 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (702) 805-2602
  5. 5
    Nevada Heart and Vascular Center - Burnham
    4275 Burnham Ave Ste 100, Las Vegas, NV 89119 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (702) 805-2601

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Southern Hills Hospital And Medical Center
  • Sunrise Hospital And Medical Center
  • Dignity Health - St. Rose Dominican Hospital, Rose de Lima Campus - Henderson, NV
  • Dignity Health St. Rose Dominican - Siena Campus
  • University Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Electrocardiogram (EKG) Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Chest Pain Chevron Icon
Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction) Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Heart Palpitations Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Cardiac Imaging Chevron Icon
Carotid Artery Disease Chevron Icon
Sinus Bradycardia Chevron Icon
Sinus Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Aortic Ectasia Chevron Icon
Aortic Stenosis Chevron Icon
Aortic Valve Regurgitation Chevron Icon
Arrhythmia Screening Chevron Icon
Arrhythmias Chevron Icon
Atrial Fibrillation Chevron Icon
Atrial Flutter Chevron Icon
Atrial Septal Defect Chevron Icon
Cardiac Catheterization (incl. Coronary Angiography) Chevron Icon
Cardiac Myocardial Perfusion Imaging Chevron Icon
Cardiomegaly Chevron Icon
Cardiomyopathy Chevron Icon
Cardiovascular Diagnostic Test Chevron Icon
Cardiovascular Stress Test Chevron Icon
Cardioversion, Elective Chevron Icon
Chest CT (incl. Heart and Lungs) Chevron Icon
Chest Pain Evaluation Chevron Icon
Cholesterol Screening Chevron Icon
Congenital Heart Defects Chevron Icon
Congestive Heart Failure Chevron Icon
Coronary Angiogram Chevron Icon
Coronary Angioplasty, Atherectomy and Stent Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Disease (CAD) Chevron Icon
Dobutamine Thallium Stress Test Chevron Icon
Echocardiography Chevron Icon
Heart Murmur Chevron Icon
HeartAware Online Risk Screening Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Prolapse Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Regurgitation Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Stenosis Chevron Icon
Nuclear Stress Testing Chevron Icon
Patent Ductus Arteriosus Chevron Icon
Patent Foramen Ovale (PFO) Chevron Icon
Pericardial Disease Chevron Icon
Pericarditis Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Disease Screening (PAD) Chevron Icon
Pharmacologic Nuclear Stress Test Chevron Icon
Pharmacologic Stress Test, Adenosine Chevron Icon
Primary Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Septal Defect Chevron Icon
Sick Sinus Syndrome Chevron Icon
Stress Test Chevron Icon
Structural Heart Disease Evaluations and Treatment Chevron Icon
Supraventricular Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Syncope Chevron Icon
TCD Bubble Test Chevron Icon
Tilt Table Testing Chevron Icon
Treadmill Stress Test Chevron Icon
Tricuspid Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Vascular Duplex Ultrasonography and Plethysmography Chevron Icon
Adult Congenital Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Aneurysm and Dissection of Heart Chevron Icon
Aneurysm of Heart Chevron Icon
Angina Chevron Icon
Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome Chevron Icon
Ankle Disorders Chevron Icon
Aortic Diseases Chevron Icon
Aortic Dissection Chevron Icon
Aortic Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Aortic Valve Surgery Chevron Icon
Automatic Implantable Cardioverter Defibrillator (ICD) Implantation Chevron Icon
Autonomic Disorders Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Chronic Pulmonary Heart Diseases (incl. Pulmonary Hypertension) Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Endocarditis Chevron Icon
Heart Block Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Heart and Chronic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Hypotension Chevron Icon
Marfan Syndrome Chevron Icon
Non-Coronary Angioplasty, Atherectomy, and Stenting Chevron Icon
Peripheral Artery Catheterization Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Disease Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Edema Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Reflex Sympathetic Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Thoracentesis Chevron Icon
Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacement (TAVR) Chevron Icon
Unstable Angina Chevron Icon
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
Ventricular Fibrillation Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 23 ratings
    Patient Ratings (23)
    5 Star
    (16)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Apr 24, 2022
    I have been to see Dr, Tselikis several times and can tell you that even if you have a long wait in the waiting room he is worth it. He is so down to earth, treats you like the unique individual you are and was spot on in every thing he told me. Tired of being treated like a part on an assembly line conveyor belt? This is your guy. He considers all aspects of your treatment, procedures and recovery. Wish he was my doctor for everything.
    Sandra D. — Apr 24, 2022
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Tselikis to family and friends

    Dr. Tselikis' Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Tselikis

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Nicholas Tselikis, MD.

    About Dr. Nicholas Tselikis, MD

    Specialties
    • Cardiology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 36 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1205842580
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • PROVIDENCE HOSPITAL
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Providence Hospital|St Barnabas Hospital|St John Hospital And Medical Center
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • Ross University School of Medicine - WI|Ross University, School Of Medicine
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Cardiology
    Board Certifications
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Nicholas Tselikis, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Tselikis is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Tselikis has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Tselikis accepts Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Dr. Tselikis has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Tselikis works at Nevada Heart and Vascular Center in Las Vegas, NV. View the full address on Dr. Tselikis’s profile.

    Dr. Tselikis has seen patients for Electrocardiogram (EKG), Hyperlipidemia and Hypertension, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Tselikis on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    23 patients have reviewed Dr. Tselikis. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tselikis.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Tselikis, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Tselikis appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

