Dr. Nicholas Uffelmann, MD

Dermatology
4.9 (138)
Accepting new patients

Overview

Dr. Nicholas Uffelmann, MD is a Dermatologist in Webster Groves, MO. They graduated from SAINT LOUIS UNIVERSITY / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER.

Dr. Uffelmann works at Forefront Dermatology - Webster Groves in Webster Groves, MO. They frequently treat conditions like Contact Dermatitis, Ringworm and Fungal Nail Infection along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

    Forefront Dermatology - Webster Groves
    8567 Watson Rd Ste A, Webster Groves, MO 63119 (314) 944-5950

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Contact Dermatitis
Ringworm
Fungal Nail Infection
Contact Dermatitis
Ringworm
Fungal Nail Infection

Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration Chevron Icon
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
Athlete's Foot Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Carcinoma in Situ of Skin Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Folliculitis Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Infection Chevron Icon
Intertrigo Chevron Icon
Keloid Scar Chevron Icon
Melanoma Screening Chevron Icon
Mole Evaluation Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Rosacea Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Discoloration Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Varicose Eczema Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
Acanthosis Nigricans Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
Dandruff Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Herpetiformis Chevron Icon
Destruction of Penile Lesion Chevron Icon
Facial Peel Chevron Icon
Genital Warts Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Hair Removal Chevron Icon
Impetigo Chevron Icon
Jock Itch Chevron Icon
Lichen Planus Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
Microdermabrasion Chevron Icon
Mole Removal Chevron Icon
Plantar Wart Chevron Icon
Scabies Chevron Icon
Shaving of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Shingles Chevron Icon
Skin Aging Chevron Icon
Skin Allergy Chevron Icon
Skin Biopsy Chevron Icon
Skin Diseases Chevron Icon
Skin Infections Chevron Icon
Skin Screenings Chevron Icon
Skin Tag Removal Chevron Icon
Tinea Versicolor Chevron Icon
Wart Removal Chevron Icon
    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 138 ratings
    Patient Ratings (138)
    5 Star
    (130)
    4 Star
    (3)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Jul 10, 2022
    Office very courteous. Takes the time you need to talk to the doctor. Dr Uffelmann does not rush you out of office and explains everything you need to know about procedure.
    Sandra Owens — Jul 10, 2022
    About Dr. Nicholas Uffelmann, MD

    Dermatology
    English
    1912261934
    Southern Illinois University School Of Medicine
    SAINT LOUIS UNIVERSITY / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER
    Dermatology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Nicholas Uffelmann, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Uffelmann is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Uffelmann has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Uffelmann has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Uffelmann works at Forefront Dermatology - Webster Groves in Webster Groves, MO. View the full address on Dr. Uffelmann’s profile.

    Dr. Uffelmann has seen patients for Contact Dermatitis, Ringworm and Fungal Nail Infection, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Uffelmann on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    138 patients have reviewed Dr. Uffelmann. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Uffelmann.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Uffelmann, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Uffelmann appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

