Overview of Dr. Nicholas Vanburen, MD

Dr. Nicholas Vanburen, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Spokane Valley, WA. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from SAINT LOUIS UNIVERSITY / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER and is affiliated with Multicare Valley Hospital.



Dr. Vanburen works at Spokane Valley Ear, Nose, & Throat, PS in Spokane Valley, WA. They frequently treat conditions like Dysphagia, Allergic Rhinitis and Otitis Media along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.