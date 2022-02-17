Dr. Nicholas Vanburen, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Vanburen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Nicholas Vanburen, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Nicholas Vanburen, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Spokane Valley, WA. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from SAINT LOUIS UNIVERSITY / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER and is affiliated with Multicare Valley Hospital.
Spokane Valley Ear, Nose, & Throat, PS1424 N McDonald Rd Ste 101, Spokane Valley, WA 99216 Directions (509) 928-7272Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Multicare Valley Hospital12606 E Mission Ave, Spokane Valley, WA 99216 Directions (509) 924-6650
- Multicare Valley Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross of Idaho
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Kind, listens and wants you to get well and feel better
About Dr. Nicholas Vanburen, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 12 years of experience
- English
- 1588955785
Education & Certifications
- SAINT LOUIS UNIVERSITY / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Dr. Vanburen has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Vanburen accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Vanburen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Vanburen has seen patients for Dysphagia, Allergic Rhinitis and Otitis Media, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Vanburen on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Vanburen. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Vanburen.
