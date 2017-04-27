Overview of Dr. Nicholas Vedder, MD

Dr. Nicholas Vedder, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Seattle, WA. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 42 years of experience. They graduated from Case Western Reserve University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Harborview Medical Center and UW Medical Center - Montlake.



Dr. Vedder works at Memory and Brain Wellness Center at Harborview Medical Center in Seattle, WA. They frequently treat conditions like Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers) and Hand Fracture along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.