Overview of Dr. Nicholas Verdura, MD

Dr. Nicholas Verdura, MD is an Undersea & Hyperbaric Medicine Specialist in New Britain, CT. They specialize in Undersea & Hyperbaric Medicine, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from St Georges U and is affiliated with Midstate Medical Center, Hartford Hospital and The Hospital of Central Connecticut at New Britain General Campus.



Dr. Verdura works at Hartford HealthCare Medical Group in New Britain, CT with other offices in Bristol, CT. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.