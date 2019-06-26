Dr. Nicholas Verdura, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Verdura is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Nicholas Verdura, MD is an Undersea & Hyperbaric Medicine Specialist in New Britain, CT. They specialize in Undersea & Hyperbaric Medicine, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from St Georges U and is affiliated with Midstate Medical Center, Hartford Hospital and The Hospital of Central Connecticut at New Britain General Campus.
Hartford HealthCare Medical Group5 Highland St, New Britain, CT 06052 Directions (860) 224-5193
Hartford HealthCare Medical Group22 Pine St Ste 104, Bristol, CT 06010 Directions (860) 584-8291
Hospital Affiliations
- Midstate Medical Center
- Hartford Hospital
- The Hospital of Central Connecticut at New Britain General Campus
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
wish he was still available at Midstate Medical Center
- Undersea & Hyperbaric Medicine
- 18 years of experience
- English
- 1760645618
- Carolinas Medical Center
- Waterbury Hospital
- Waterbury Hospital
- St Georges U
