Dr. Nicholas Verdura, MD

Undersea & Hyperbaric Medicine
5.0 (10)
Accepting new patients
18 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Nicholas Verdura, MD

Dr. Nicholas Verdura, MD is an Undersea & Hyperbaric Medicine Specialist in New Britain, CT. They specialize in Undersea & Hyperbaric Medicine, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from St Georges U and is affiliated with Midstate Medical Center, Hartford Hospital and The Hospital of Central Connecticut at New Britain General Campus.

Dr. Verdura works at Hartford HealthCare Medical Group in New Britain, CT with other offices in Bristol, CT. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Verdura's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Hartford HealthCare Medical Group
    5 Highland St, New Britain, CT 06052 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (860) 224-5193
  2. 2
    Hartford HealthCare Medical Group
    22 Pine St Ste 104, Bristol, CT 06010 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (860) 584-8291

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Midstate Medical Center
  • Hartford Hospital
  • The Hospital of Central Connecticut at New Britain General Campus

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 10 ratings
    Patient Ratings (10)
    5 Star
    (10)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Jun 26, 2019
    wish he was still available at Midstate Medical Center
    patricia hall in wallingford — Jun 26, 2019
    Dr. Verdura's Office & Staff

    Experience with Dr. Verdura

    Tell Us About Yourself

    About Dr. Nicholas Verdura, MD

    Specialties
    • Undersea & Hyperbaric Medicine
    Years of Experience
    • 18 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1760645618
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Carolinas Medical Center
    Residency
    • Waterbury Hospital
    Internship
    • Waterbury Hospital
    Medical Education
    • St Georges U
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Nicholas Verdura, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Verdura is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Verdura has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Verdura has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    10 patients have reviewed Dr. Verdura. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Verdura.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Verdura, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Verdura appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

