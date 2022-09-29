See All Oncologists in Las Vegas, NV
Dr. Nicholas Vogelzang, MD

Medical Oncology
4.9 (70)
Accepting new patients
49 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Nicholas Vogelzang, MD

Dr. Nicholas Vogelzang, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Las Vegas, NV. They specialize in Medical Oncology, has 49 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from University Of Illinois College Of Medicine Chicago and is affiliated with Summerlin Hospital Medical Center and Sunrise Hospital And Medical Center.

Dr. Vogelzang works at Comprehensive Cancer Center of Nevada in Las Vegas, NV. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Dr. Vogelzang's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Comprehensive Cancer Centers of Nevada, Central Valley
    3730 S Eastern Ave, Las Vegas, NV 89169 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (702) 952-3415
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
  2. 2
    Comprehensive Cancer Centers of Nevada, Summerlin Medical Center I-II
    653 N Town Center Dr Ste 402, Las Vegas, NV 89144 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (702) 243-7200

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Summerlin Hospital Medical Center
  • Sunrise Hospital And Medical Center

Erythropoietin Test
Vitamin B Deficiency
Anemia and Iron Deficiency Screening
Erythropoietin Test
Vitamin B Deficiency
Anemia and Iron Deficiency Screening

Erythropoietin Test Chevron Icon
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
Anemia and Iron Deficiency Screening Chevron Icon
Myeloma Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Myeloma
Vitamin B12 Deficiency Chevron Icon
Acute Lymphoid Leukemia Chevron Icon
Bladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Blood Disorders in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Cancer
Chemotherapy Chevron Icon
Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia Chevron Icon
Coagulation Defects in Pregnancy and Postpartum Chevron Icon
Immunotherapy Chevron Icon
Kidney Cancer Chevron Icon
Penile Cancer Chevron Icon
Primary Central Nervous System Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Chevron Icon
Thalassemia Chevron Icon
Thrombocytosis Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • America's Health Choice
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Beech Street (Multiplan)
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Culinary Health Fund
    • First Health
    • HealthChoice
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • One Health
    • PHCS
    • Sierra Choice
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • USA Health Network
    • Veteran Administration Plan

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 70 ratings
    Patient Ratings (70)
    5 Star
    (66)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Sep 29, 2022
    At the age of 72 Dr. Vogelzang passed away. He was the best urologic cancer oncologist in the Las Vegas Valley. He will be sorely missed!!!
    — Sep 29, 2022
    About Dr. Nicholas Vogelzang, MD

    • Medical Oncology
    • 49 years of experience
    • English
    • 1558361154
    Education & Certifications

    • University Of Minnesota|University of Minnesota / Twin Cities Campus
    • Rush Presby St Lukes
    • Rush Presby St Lukes|Rush-Presby St Lukes
    • University Of Illinois College Of Medicine Chicago
    • TRINITY CHRISTIAN COLLEGE
    • Internal Medicine, Medical Oncology and Oncology
