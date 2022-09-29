Overview of Dr. Nicholas Vogelzang, MD

Dr. Nicholas Vogelzang, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Las Vegas, NV. They specialize in Medical Oncology, has 49 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from University Of Illinois College Of Medicine Chicago and is affiliated with Summerlin Hospital Medical Center and Sunrise Hospital And Medical Center.



Dr. Vogelzang works at Comprehensive Cancer Center of Nevada in Las Vegas, NV. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.