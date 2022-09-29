Dr. Nicholas Vogelzang, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Vogelzang is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Nicholas Vogelzang, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Nicholas Vogelzang, MD
Dr. Nicholas Vogelzang, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Las Vegas, NV. They specialize in Medical Oncology, has 49 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from University Of Illinois College Of Medicine Chicago and is affiliated with Summerlin Hospital Medical Center and Sunrise Hospital And Medical Center.
Dr. Vogelzang works at
Dr. Vogelzang's Office Locations
-
1
Comprehensive Cancer Centers of Nevada, Central Valley3730 S Eastern Ave, Las Vegas, NV 89169 Directions (702) 952-3415Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
-
2
Comprehensive Cancer Centers of Nevada, Summerlin Medical Center I-II653 N Town Center Dr Ste 402, Las Vegas, NV 89144 Directions (702) 243-7200
Hospital Affiliations
- Summerlin Hospital Medical Center
- Sunrise Hospital And Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- America's Health Choice
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Culinary Health Fund
- First Health
- HealthChoice
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- One Health
- PHCS
- Sierra Choice
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- USA Health Network
- Veteran Administration Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Vogelzang?
At the age of 72 Dr. Vogelzang passed away. He was the best urologic cancer oncologist in the Las Vegas Valley. He will be sorely missed!!!
About Dr. Nicholas Vogelzang, MD
- Medical Oncology
- 49 years of experience
- English
- 1558361154
Education & Certifications
- University Of Minnesota|University of Minnesota / Twin Cities Campus
- Rush Presby St Lukes
- Rush Presby St Lukes|Rush-Presby St Lukes
- University Of Illinois College Of Medicine Chicago
- TRINITY CHRISTIAN COLLEGE
- Internal Medicine, Medical Oncology and Oncology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Vogelzang has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Vogelzang accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Vogelzang has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Vogelzang works at
70 patients have reviewed Dr. Vogelzang. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Vogelzang.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Vogelzang, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Vogelzang appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.