Offers telehealth
Dr. Nicholas Volpe, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Chicago, IL. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from State University of New York at Brooklyn College of Medicine and is affiliated with Northwestern Memorial Hospital.
Northwestern Medical Group - Lavin Family Pavilion259 E Erie St Ste 1520, Chicago, IL 60611 Directions (312) 695-8150
Galter Pavilion675 N Saint Clair St Ste 15-150, Chicago, IL 60611 Directions (312) 695-8150
- Northwestern Memorial Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- HealthLink
- HFN
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UniCare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Ophthalmology
- 36 years of experience
- English
- 1982664272
- Massachusetts Eye/Ear Infirmary, Harvard Medical School
- Mass Eye &amp; Ear Infirm Harvard
- Beth Israel Medical Center - Petrie Campus
- State University of New York at Brooklyn College of Medicine
Dr. Volpe has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Volpe accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Volpe has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Volpe has seen patients for Hypertropia, Hypotropia and Extraocular Muscle Surgery, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Volpe on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Volpe. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Volpe.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Volpe, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Volpe appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.