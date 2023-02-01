Dr. Nicholas Wirtz, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wirtz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Nicholas Wirtz, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Nicholas Wirtz, MD
Dr. Nicholas Wirtz, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Merriam, KS. They graduated from University of Missouri School of Medicine and is affiliated with Menorah Medical Center, Research Medical Center, AdventHealth Shawnee Mission and Overland Park Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Wirtz's Office Locations
Ascentist Ear, Nose and Throat6815 Frontage Rd, Merriam, KS 66204 Directions (913) 372-8213
Hospital Affiliations
- Menorah Medical Center
- Research Medical Center
- AdventHealth Shawnee Mission
- Overland Park Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Wirtz and his staff were generous with their time and very thorough. Dr Wirtz listened to all my concerns and questions and communicated his thoughts very clearly. He left no stone unturned, and in fact, did a diagnostic procedure that uncovered an issue that likely would have gone undiagnosed had he not been so thorough. As an aside, I received a text they were running 20 minutes late, suggesting I show up a little later as well (versus sitting in the waiting area). I did so, and was called back within 5 minutes of my arrival which I really appreciated.
About Dr. Nicholas Wirtz, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF PITTSBURGH MEDICAL CENTER
- University Of Minnesota
- University of Missouri School of Medicine
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Dr. Wirtz works at
