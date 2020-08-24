See All Dermatologists in Lakewood Ranch, FL
Dr. Nicholas Wolhaupter

Dermatology
5.0 (2)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Nicholas Wolhaupter is a Dermatologist in Lakewood Ranch, FL. 

Dr. Wolhaupter works at Arsenault Dermatology in Lakewood Ranch, FL with other offices in Bradenton, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Ringworm, Excision of Skin Cancer and Excision of Benign Skin Lesion along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Emily F Arsenault MD PA
    8926 77th Ter E Unit 101, Lakewood Ranch, FL 34202 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (941) 907-0222
    Arsenault Dermatology
    230 Manatee Ave E, Bradenton, FL 34208 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (941) 907-0222

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Ringworm
Excision of Skin Cancer
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion
  • View other providers who treat Ringworm
  • View other providers who treat Warts
  • View other providers who treat Melanoma
  • View other providers who treat Boil
  • View other providers who treat Dry Skin
  • View other providers who treat Lipomas
  • View other providers who treat Shingles
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health

    Ratings & Reviews
    Maureen — Aug 24, 2020
    About Dr. Nicholas Wolhaupter

    • Dermatology
    • English
    • 1508301011
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Nicholas Wolhaupter is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wolhaupter is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Wolhaupter has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Wolhaupter has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Wolhaupter has seen patients for Ringworm, Excision of Skin Cancer and Excision of Benign Skin Lesion, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Wolhaupter on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    2 patients have reviewed Dr. Wolhaupter. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wolhaupter.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Wolhaupter, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Wolhaupter appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

