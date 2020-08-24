Dr. Nicholas Wolhaupter is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wolhaupter is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Nicholas Wolhaupter
Offers telehealth
Dr. Nicholas Wolhaupter is a Dermatologist in Lakewood Ranch, FL.
Emily F Arsenault MD PA8926 77th Ter E Unit 101, Lakewood Ranch, FL 34202 Directions (941) 907-0222
Arsenault Dermatology230 Manatee Ave E, Bradenton, FL 34208 Directions (941) 907-0222
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Dr. Wolhaupter is very thorough and efficient. When he enters the room he always has a smile, makes eye contact and inquires as to your health then inquires as to the visit purpose. He explains every procedure thoroughly and insures you have minimal pain for any procedure performed. He answers all questions. I highly recommend him and always ask for my appointments to be with him. Give him a try. You will be very satisfied.
- Dermatology
- English
Dr. Wolhaupter accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans.
Dr. Wolhaupter has seen patients for Ringworm, Excision of Skin Cancer and Excision of Benign Skin Lesion, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Wolhaupter on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
