Overview of Dr. Nicholas Yaru, MD

Dr. Nicholas Yaru, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Newport Beach, CA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 43 years of experience. They graduated from Chicago Medical School Rosalind Franklin University and is affiliated with Hoag Hospital Newport Beach and Hoag Orthopedic Institute.



Dr. Yaru works at JOHN F COOK JR M D A MEDICAL in Newport Beach, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis, Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh and Osteoarthritis of Hip along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.